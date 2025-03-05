‘Let’s Reconcile To Win 2028 Election’

Yahya Kasim

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Amasaman Constituency, Yahya Kasim, has called on supporters of the party to put aside their differences and work hard to recapture power in the 2028 elections.

In a statement issued and signed on Monday, March 3, 2025 by the 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate, Yahya Kasim said despite the party’s inability to capture the Amasaman parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections, supporters of the party should not be distracted by any challenge facing them.

“I respectively beseech everyone to put aside differences and refocus on what truly matter – our shared commitment to service, progress, development and a better future for our party and constituency. Let us lift each other up, support one another and move forward with renewed energy and determination,” he stated.

He also called for calm among all members of the party, especially at Amasaman Constituency, following the unexpected outcome of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said though he did not get the opportunity represent and serve the people of Amasaman Constituency for the next four years, members of the party should not give up, but continue to support the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

“This is the New Patriotic Party, just as we fight hard when the stakes are high, we close ranks and come together. While there will be time enough to debate our continuing differences, now is the time to recognise that which unites us is greater than that which divides us,” he added.

“While we hold and do not yield our opposing beliefs, there is a higher duty than the one we owe to factions. We put party first before individual interest, at the end we shall stand together stronger than never before,” he stressed

Mr. Kasim also urged leaders of the party to adhere to all guidelines of the party’s constitution, while calling on administrators of the various WhatsApp platforms to comply with the rules and principles in order not to undermine the integrity of any individual.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah