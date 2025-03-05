GTA Launches 2025 Heritage Month

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Abeiku Santana)

The 2025 Heritage Month initiative, which aims to promote Ghanaian culture and domestic travel, has been formally launched by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

Several notable individuals, including members of the media and a section of the stakeholders in the creative sector attended the launch ceremony, held on Monday, March 3, 2025, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

Every March, Heritage Month honours Ghana’s rich cultural legacy through festivals, cuisine, crafts, music, and tourism-related events.

The month-long event emphasises the critical role that domestic travel plays in promoting economic growth, job creation, and national cohesion, and it coincides with the nation’s Independence Day celebrations on March 6.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GTA, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey (Abeiku Santana), who spoke at the launch, urged the people to support the initiative to help boost the tourism sector.

The Deputy CEO, who described the Heritage Month as one of the game-changing events in the country’s tourism sector which rallied citizens to appreciate their cultural heritage, outlined the core objectives of the initiative.

These include creating enthusiasm and awareness about Ghanaian culture through food, music, arts, crafts, and festivals that reflect the nation’s identity.

Others include promoting Made-in-Ghana goods and services to strengthen the creative arts industry and enhance global competitiveness as well as

showcasing the unique cultural and economic assets of Ghana’s districts and regions to attract investments, among others.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, MaameEfuaHouadjeto, called on tourism and hospitality enterprises to actively participate in Heritage Month by incorporating Ghanaian culture into their offerings.

She urged hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs to prominently feature local cuisine and drinks on their menus, while tour operators and guides were encouraged to package cultural and historical tours to sustain heritage tourism.

She also emphasised the role of local music in preserving Ghana’s identity, urging the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to promote classic Ghanaian highlife and traditional music.