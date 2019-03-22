Kwame Kyei (L) with Alhaji Lamini



Former Asante Kotoko board member, Alhaji Abu Lamini, has appealed passionately to the club’s faithful not to apportion blame to anybody for the club’s premature exit from the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

He has therefore called on management of the club to, as a matter of urgency, diagnose what accounted for the failure and put structures in place to move the club forward.

Kotoko failed to progress to the quarter final stage of the competition following the absence of key players like Maxwell Baako and Burkinabe import, Songne Yacouba, due to injury and card suspension respectively.

But the CEO of Lamini Ventures, Tema, has stated that Kotoko did well in the campaign; making it to the Group stage for the first time in many years, finishing third in Group C in spite of the ‘No football competition’ challenge confronting them.

He said on Ashh FM “The players and the Technical team did well and need to be congratulated, but we must come home and solve all the problems we encountered moving forward. If there is the need to do additions in the team, we must be fast and those that we need to release too, we should let them go.

“Let’s stop the blame game. It won’t solve the problem. In all, we must come home and prepare the team for the future.

“I congratulate CK Akonnor for how far he took the team. He needs everybody’s support to succeed. I think we need more quality players so that we can build a formidable team for the future.”

Alhaji Lamini, who is a regular financial supporter of the club added “Football is business so if other teams need some of our players, we must let them go and bring in other quality players because we need to invest in Kotoko.

“We need to strengthen all departments. Professor Kwame Kyei has really done well because looking at the situations surrounding the team, he has maintained his stand to do everything possible to move the team forward.”

By Kofi Owusu AduonumPa