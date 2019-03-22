Happy FM Hands NC Recommendations

Brenya (2nd L) in a handshake with Asante after presenting the document. With them are some members of the delegation

Happy FM, Ghana’s number one sports station, has presented a proposed amendment to the status of football administration in Ghana to the Normalization Committee (NC).

This forms part of the station’s efforts to sensitize, demystify and ensure the smooth running of sports administration in Ghana.

The delegation, made up of Ohene Bampoe Brenya, host of Happy FM’s ‘Anopa Bosuo’ morning sports show; Austin Ampim, Director of Finance at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC); Jerry Ofori, Head of Events at GMABC and Nii Ogbamey, Public Relations Account Manager at GMABC, on Wednesday presented the proposed amendment to Alex Asante, Ag. FA General Secretary at the GFA office in Accra.

The Ag. FA General Secretary received it on behalf of the chairman of the Normalization Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah.

Brenya stated that for close to 9months, Happy FM’s ‘Anopa Bosuo Sports’ has been championing a campaign dubbed ‘Nkontabuo’ (Accountability). This campaign focuses on promoting transparency and accountability in sports, following the famous Number 12 expose.

He added that the recommendation forms part of the findings from the project.

“As part of the ‘Nkontabuo’ campaign, Happy FM recently had a public forum with some stakeholders in the sporting fraternity to deliberate on issues affecting the game and how these issues can be addressed. As the number *one* sports station in Ghana, we thought it wise to sum up all the recommendations that have been made during this 9-month project and submit it to the Normalization Committee with the hope that it will go a long way to change the sport in Ghana,” Brenya said.

Asante commended the station for its bold step to put together the document and urged other stakeholders in the sporting fraternity to emulate the gesture.

“This is what the NC has been saying every time. Bring your recommendations and let us deliberate on them in order to make football administration in Ghana strong again.” Asante said.

The ‘Nkontabuo’ project is sponsored by Star Ghana with *funding* from UK aid (DFID), DANIDA and EU.

From The Sports DeskP