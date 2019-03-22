Amandzeba, K.K. Kabobo, Others For MOGO Concert

Amandzeba

This year’s edition of the annual Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) will take place this Saturday, March 23 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The MOGO concert, which has been in existence for the past 13 years, is being organised by Citi FM to celebrate authentic indigenous Ghanaian music.

The event promises to be one of a kind, with a blend of some of the legends in the industry and a few of the relatively young ones.

Amandzeba Nat Brew, whose live musical performances have won the hearts of many highlife music lovers in the country, is the headline artiste.

He is expected to perform all his hit songs, including those on his upcoming album.

With 35 years experience in highlife music scene, he is expected to thrill highlife music fans with his popular songs such as ‘Dede Misuumobo’, ‘Wogbe Jeke’, ‘Opioto Datsor’, among others.

It will also witness live performances from other celebrated highlife musicians like Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi B, K.K Kabobo, Bessa Simons, Adane Best, Kwan Pa Band, among others.

The highlife legends billed to perform at the event have all promised to perform all their various hit songs to bring back those fond memories of yesteryears.

With these artistes lined up for the event, the concert will certainly be a delight full of great music and fun.

Over the past years, MOGO has featured artistes such as the legendary Osibisa Band, Lee Duodu, Paapa Yankson, Abrantie Amakye Dede, A.B Crentsil, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Ben Brako, Asabea Cropper, Paulina Oduro, Bessa Simons, Awurama Badu, Samuel Owusu, Tagoe Sisters, Wulomei, George Darko, among others.

Tickets for the concert are going for GH¢120 and are available at the front desk of Citi FM at Adabraka in Accra.

MOGO 2019 is sponsored by Freight Consult and Club Beer with support from Citi TV.

By George Clifford Owusu