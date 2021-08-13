Let’s Support Beverly Afaglo, Not Judge Her-Nana Ama McBrown

Beverly Afaglo, Nana Ama McBrown

Actress Nana Ama McBrown is pleading with Ghanaians to support fellow actress Beverly Afaglo who lost her properties in a fire outbreak on Monday.

According to her, Ghanaians should support Beverly in the small way they can while she shared her MTN Mobile Money details in an Instagram video on Thursday.

On Monday August 9, a raging fire gutted the home of the beautiful actress, destroying everything in the house.

Beverly was running errands in town when she was informed of the fire.

By the time she got back home, it was too late to save any valuable from inside the house.

She is currently left with nothing except the things she wore out that day.

On Wednesday August 11, fellow actress Yvonne Nelson and musician Chase Fianko Bossman with support from other friends teamed up to open a GoFund account to help raise an amount of $20,000 to support Beverly to rebuild.

But critics have since been seeking to thwart the support campaign for Beverly.

Nana Ama says it is not time to judge but rather support with any necessary amount.

“I am here to let you know that I am doing well and again I have seen that my sister Yvonne Nelson has started something for our lovely Beverly whose house got burnt and with a permission from Beverly I am asking you that we all help her. Let all help her so she can rebuild the house because of her kids. I am on my way back from the hospital. Please let’s all try and support with the little we can through mobile money number 0557386933, the name on it is Trudy Ameko. Thank you,” Nana Ama said in the video.

“I beg let us not judge right now medase,” she also wrote on Instagram.

By Francis Addo