‘Let’s Support Young Talents’

Samini

Celebrated Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in the music scene as Samini, has advised veteran musicians to support young and upcoming artistes, and guide them in their musical activities in order to move the industry forward.

Also known as the King of African dancehall music, Samini warned that veteran musicians who fail to support upcoming talents will live to regret their actions in the near future.

He, however, appealed to the veterans in the industry to be generous in their support of the country’s young talents who have what it takes to move the industry forward.

Samini, who is considered by many music stakeholders to be the greatest living dancehall legend, is famously known for his creative collaborations with musicians from different genres.

In a message shared via is Twitter feed, Samini, who is known to have led the way for several artistes in the country, including Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, among others, said young talents are rising, and there is the need for support for their craft.

According to him, the biggest problem of the Ghanaian music industry is the refusal of the veterans to support and guide the young talents in their music career.

The dancehall artiste thinks it is important to help young talented artistes in the country to develop their gifts, and to become part of the world of great musicians. He also believes that veteran musicians who are in a position to help have an obligation to do so.

Samini has released seven studio albums, with all being highly successful on the market.

His success and recognition began when his first single, ‘Linda’, was released, and subsequently appearing on other successful singles with other artistes.

His debut studio album, ‘Dankwasere’, was released in 2004; it topped the local music charts for weeks and won two awards at the Ghana Music Awards.

The album was supported by the single ‘Linda’.

He has performed alongside Sean Paul, Akon, Kevin Lyttle, Shaggy, Wayne Wonder, Damian Marley, Bennie Man, Jay-Z, Chaka Demus & Pliers, and Steel Pulse.

He has also received international recognition, as well as toured the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, and the Netherlands.

On December 13, 2018, Samini was enskinned as a chief in his hometown. The title given to him by the Wa Naa (Paramount Chief of Wa) is ‘Pebilii Naa’, which means ‘King of the Rocks’.

BY George Clifford Owusu