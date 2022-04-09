Don’t Laugh At Me

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has asked his baby mama, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, not to laugh at him following his breakup with new girlfriend, Elfreda.

The controversial artiste said that while confirming reports that he is indeed no longer with Elfreda.

In a Snapchat post, the ‘Melissa’ crooner has been making comments to suggest Elfreda broke his heart, and pleaded with Michy not to make fun of his situation.

“Shatta Michy, please don’t come and laff at me that I have broken heart (sic),” he wrote with laughing emojis.

Shatta Wale first started the breakup rumours when he took to Snapchat to rant about relationships.

Their love affair ended less than four months after he introduced her to the world as the love of his life.

In January this year, Shatta went all out to outdoor Elfreda to fans and music lovers with constant posts on her across his social media platforms.

He started it when they were on vacation with rapper Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui.

In a video that went viral at the time, he was seen showing off Elfreda, who he openly kissed while they were hugging each other.

But a few months later, reports say they have given up on each other. They broke up in the USA, where Shatta Wale has been touring.