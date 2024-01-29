Let’s Unite To Break The 8 – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged all losers of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recently concluded parliamentary primaries to uphold the party’s tradition, and rally firmly behind its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the parliamentary candidates to deliver another resounding victory for the party.

According to him, in order for the party’s ‘Breaking the Eight’ plan to be successful in this year’s elections, all loyal NPP members must unite, stay the course, conduct themselves well before Ghanaians, and strengthen the party.

In a congratulatory message, the President stated that the NPP’s time-honoured tradition, which has kept the party together, “demands that the victors receive the unalloyed support of the candidates who were not successful at the polls.”

“If we are to ‘Break the Eight,’ which I know is very possible, then we must stay true to this tradition, unite firmly behind our excellent presidential candidate, and formidable parliamentary candidates, and deliver another resounding victory for the party, and, thereby, continue the process of bringing progress and prosperity to every part of our country, an endeavour on which we are already fully embarked,” he stressed.

He added that the party had elected a good blend of experienced and youthful parliamentary candidates, “whom I warmly congratulate, and who, I am confident, will help secure a majority for the NPP in the ninth Parliament of the 4th Republic, and help return an NPP presidential candidate into office on January 7, 2025.

“I appeal to all who lost to remember that, in elections, there are winners and losers, and that today’s losers can be tomorrow’s winners,” he urged.

President Akufo-Addo said all the losers should remember that the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition is the greatest, most enduring and noblest political tradition in Ghanaian politics.

“It was founded to fight foreign domination of our country and domestic tyranny of our state, which has, subsequently, emboldened several generations of its activists to defy detentions, exiles, martyrdoms and long periods of opposition, to continue with the project of building a free, democratic and prosperous nation, propelled by individual enterprise and initiative, and by a deep sense of social justice,” he said.

According to him, the NPP, has once again, through conduct of the internal elections, demonstrated to Ghanaians that it is “the party of democracy and the rule of law.”

He also congratulated the rank and file of the party, and applauded all stakeholders – the national, regional, constituency, electoral area and polling station executives of the party, the Electoral Commission, the security services and the media – for a job well done.

