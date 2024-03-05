Let’s Wait For Supreme Court Ruling To Determine Fate Of Anti-Gay Bill –President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to call for him to take decision on the ontroversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill following the passage by Parliament last week.

According to the President, he will wait for Supreme Court’s ruling before making a decision on the bill.

His response comes on the back of the legal challenge against the bill mounted by an individual.

“I am aware that last week’s bi-partisan passage by Parliament for the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, on a Private Member’s motion, has raised considerable anxieties in certain quarters of the diplomatic community and amongst some friends of Ghana that she may be turning her back on her, hitherto, enviable, longstanding record on human rights observance and attachment to the rule of law. I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be contemplated or occasioned.

“I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation.

“In the circumstances, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country.”

Parliament on February 28, 2024 approved the bill that criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Per the new law, those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

The Bill’s passage has attracted criticism from various stakeholders, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer.

By Vincent Kubi