Lewis Family Inject £100m Into Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s majority owners, the Lewis Family Trust, have injected £100 million of new capital into the club to reinforce its financial stability and support its long-term sporting ambitions.

In a statement, Spurs said the fresh investment would “further strengthen the club’s financial position and equip the club’s leadership team with additional resources to continue the focus on driving long-term sporting success.”

The injection comes from ENIC, the investment group controlled by the Lewis Family Trust, which holds an 86.58% majority stake in the club. The remaining 13.42% is owned by minority investors.

Former chairman Daniel Levy, who stepped down from his position in September, retains a 29.88% share in ENIC but no longer plays an active role in the club’s operations.

British businessman Joe Lewis, who once owned the majority of ENIC, transferred ownership to the Lewis Family Trust in 2022 and is no longer involved with Tottenham.

The Lewis family has overseen a series of leadership changes in recent months, and the club described the latest funding as part of their “ongoing commitment to the club and its future.”

A source close to the family said: “This is initial additional funding. As the club’s management decides what’s needed to deliver success, more money will be available. The Lewis family is committed to backing the club to be successful.”

Since Levy’s departure, Tottenham has reportedly received three separate expressions of interest regarding a potential takeover.