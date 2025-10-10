Young Female Referees Shine At Elite U15 Girls Championship

A young referee tossing a coin

The development of young referees under the ‘Catch Them Young’ initiative reached a new milestone as budding female officials took charge of matches at the ongoing Elite U15 Girls Inter-Regional Championship at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The exercise forms part of a Capacity Building Course jointly organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and FIFA through the FIFA League Development Programme.

It provides practical, match-day experience to help young female referees apply what they have learned in real-game situations.

Former FIFA referee and programme mentor, Emmanuella Aglago, supervised the young officials on the field, offering real-time guidance and encouragement. She stressed that combining mentorship with practical sessions is crucial for developing confidence and professionalism in officiating.

Fitness Instructor, Millicent Kanor, commended the girls for their discipline, fitness, and steady improvement, noting that their participation in the championship would serve as a strong foundation for future national and international assignments.

Madam Louisa Amanor also emphasised the importance of the hands-on sessions, explaining that they sharpen the referees’ communication, decision-making, and game management skills.

The Catch Them Young Refereeing initiative continues to be a vital component of the GFA’s youth development strategy, empowering young female referees with the technical knowledge, leadership qualities, and confidence required to officiate at the highest levels of the sport.

BY Wletsu Ransford