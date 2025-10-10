Albert Amoah Deserves Black Stars Call-Up – Karim Zito

Albert Amoah (with ball) against Gold Stars

Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito has made a strong case for Kotoko forward, Albert Amoah to be called for the senior nation team, the Black Stars.

Speaking to the media after his side’s 2-0 victory against Bibiani Gold Stars in an outstanding game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, Coach Zito said Amoah deserves a shot in the national team.

“You saw what he did and you are called into the Black Stars based on performance and if it is performance, I think Amoah is on top; he deserves at least to be called,” Karim Zito said.

The 23-year-old is in good form for the Kumasi based side and has two goals in three matches in this season’s Ghana Premier League.

He scored the Porcupine Warrior’s second goal against Gold Stars on Wednesday while providing the assist for Peter Amidu’s opener in the 14th minute.

Albert Amoah who joined Kotoko from Accra Great Olympics, was expected to replace Inaki Williams in the Black Stars team following an injury to the Athletic Bilbao Captain.

However, Coach Otto Addi opted for Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante who was called as Williams’ replacement.

But coach Zito is optimistic Amoah has what it takes to play for the Black Stars while praising his side for sticking to the game plan.

He said the team that played Gold Stars was a ‘different Kotoko’ as it approached the game with a different attitude.

“You’ve seen a different Kotoko today with different attitude. What I told them-the players-was to go on the attack and make sure no goal is conceded,” he said.

“We’ve played two matches at home, we won one, and drew one. It’s not bad but we are going to fight in the away games and get points to replace the two we lost here” Karim Zito added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak