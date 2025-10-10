Black Stars To Play Japan, South Korea In Asian Tour Friendlies

Black Stars players celebrating a goal

Ghana’s Black Stars are scheduled to play two enticing friendly matches against two Asian giants ̶ South Korea and Japan in November as the team prepares for its fifth World Cup with just a draw needed for a qualification.

The senior national team will take on Japan on November 14, 2025 in Toyota, Japan, where they will test their skills against a technically gifted Samurai Blue side who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Otto Addo’s side will then take on South Korea, another side which will be featuring at next year’s World Cup, on November 17, 2025 in Seoul.

The South Korean team have qualified for every World Cup since Mexico 1986 and are expected to give the Black Stars a tough game.

Ghana secured a dramatic 3-2 victory the last time the two sides met at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a goal from Mohammed Salisu putting the Stars above their Asian rival.

The Asian tour is part of the Ghana Football Association’s strategy to prepare the team and keep them competitive ahead of the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It will also give the team the opportunity to test themselves against teams they are likely to face at the World Cup, hence allowing the coach and his technical team to prepare ahead of the tournament.

It could also present an opportunity for Otto Addo to further assess his players and make changes where necessary.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak