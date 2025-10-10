Kennedy Picks No.1 On NPP Flagbearer Ballot, Bawumia No. 3

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has picked number one on the ballot ahead of the party’s primary on January 31, 2026.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong is 2nd on the ballot as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia comes third, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum picked the 4th position, with Kwabena Agyepong taking the last spot on the ballot.

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, speaking with the media after the balloting described the number one position on the ballot paper as a “sign of victory.”

Spokesperson for Ken Agyapong’s campaign team, Kwasi Kwarteng, said the process was fair and transparent, stating that the outcome is a positive sign for their candidate.

He said, “It was just five candidates. It was an open process, and the candidates had representatives who picked their own numbers.”

He explained that the number one, is an advantage to the team when it comes to marketing their candidate as well as visibility on the ballot paper.

“In terms of the people, the marketing, and the visibility of the ballots, being number one gives us a lot of advantage,” he mentioned.

He added that the campaign team is confident that their message of change and renewal will continue to resonate strongly with delegates across the country.

“From day one, we have always maintained that our campaign is the right one,” he said.

He emphasised that the party needs a new face in the spirit of revival.

“We are going to tell delegates the core message of the party and what Ken has always maintained, that even in the spirit of revival, we need a new face,” he added.

Mr. Kwarteng, however clarified that while the team was delighted with the outcome, their confidence did not depend solely on the number they picked.

He said, “We will go to the delegates, talk to them, and we are very hopeful. Like the Bible says, the heart of the king is in the hands of the Lord. So we are confident that God will guide this process in our favour.”

By Florence Asamoah Adom