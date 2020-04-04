Liberia Quarantines 31 Ghanaians

Some 31 persons believed to be Ghanaian nationals have been quarantined in Liberia due to fear of coronavirus.

Reports monitored on Liberia News Agency say the Ghanaians had travelled to that country via sea.

They have reportedly been placed under a 14-day ‘Precautionary Observation’.

According to report, they had travelled to Liberia’s Sinoe County via the Atlantic Ocean (on canoes) from Ghana.

Liberia’s Surveillance Officer, Nyon Konway, confirmed the arrival of the 31 Ghanaians to the country.

Health workers have reportedly been deployed in the Sinoe region of the West African nation.

