A Specialist Doctor at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, is reportedly under self quarantine.

The doctor, according to the hospital in a release, returned from South Africa prior to the partial lockdown.

According to the hospital, the doctor had left Ghana for a conference in South Africa but has tested positive upon his return.

It says the Covid-19 team has been taking care of him at his self quarantine centre and is currently doing well.

By Melvin Tarlue