Mahama Supports Covid-19 Fight

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made another significant donation towards Ghana’s fight against coronavirus.

On Saturday, April 4, the former President presented Ghc 390,000 worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical items to health workers.

The presentation ceremony took place around 10:00am at his Cantonments based office in Accra.

It was the second of such significant aid towards the nation’s fight against the virus.

His first donation went to the Ridge Hospital.

By Melvin Tarlue