Prophet Owusu Bempah Donates To Ghana Prisons Service

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has donated essential items to the Ghana Prisons Service to fight Covid-19.

This forms part of the Church’s corporate social responsibility towards the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items donated include hand sanitizers, veronica buckets, bags of rice, cooking oil, boxes of Key Soap, water, liquid soap, tissue papers among others.

Presenting the Items, Prophet Owusu Bempah, said the donation was intended to support the Prisons Service in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the items would ensure the safety of personnel and those of inmates, adding that personnel of the service were at risk of contracting the deadly virus, if safety and precautionary measures were not adhered to.

He urged Ghanaians to observe personal hygiene as the disease continues to threaten countries with robust health systems.

Prophet Owusu Bempah commended Government and health workers especially the frontline team managing the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Patrick Darko Missah who was inspired at the Church’s gesture commended the leadership of the church, adding that Prophet Owusu Bempah is known for his social responsibility programmes and has supported Ghana Prisons Service in so many ways.

He urged other corporate organizations to support government and the Prisons Service in their own small way.

Last year Prophet Owusu Bempah refurbished a clinic at the Ankaful Prisons Complex.

The clinic, which had been abandoned since 2007 due to its deteriorated nature and shortage of health staff, was refurbished and stocked with required drugs and equipment to commence operations.

