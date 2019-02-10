Liberian Senator Dies At Korle-Bu Hospital

The Late Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff

A LIBERIAN lawmaker, Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff has reportedly died from cancer at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The Montserrado County’s junior Senator is reported to have passed on at 5:15pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

She is believed to have been battling cancer for over a year now and was flown to Accra to get treatment.

The late Senator had been a member of Liberia’s Senate since she won her seat on the ticket of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) which metamorphosed to Coalition for Democratic Change.



BY Melvin Tarlue