The President of Liberia, George Weah, has arrived in Ghana for the swearing-in of President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Weah was welcomed at the VIP section of the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, January 6, 2021, by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Mafo.

Other world leaders are expected in the country today for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for January 7, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue