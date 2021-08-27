Liberty Lift Kantanka Cup

The winners and dignitaries displaying the dummy cheque and the silverware

Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals Academy on Wednesday lifted the maiden edition of the Kantanka Cup at the La McDan Park in Accra.

They defeated Jayash Academy 2-0 in the final game of the eight-team gala competition to lift the giant trophy, medals and a cash prize of GH¢5,000.

Jayash Academy received GH¢3,000, while their midfielder Ishmeal Nii Otu was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament.

The two-day football tourney was in honour of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka who celebrated his birthday yesterday.

It was also in honour of the ‘Star of Africa’ who is regarded as one of the greatest multi-dimensional scientists and technologists as well as his exploits in the religious field in the world.

Top Ghanaian football and sports personalities including Laryea Kingston, Stephen Appiah, Kwesi Appiah, Godwin Attram, Ben Nunoo Mensah (Ghana Olympic Committee President), Cudjoe Fianoo, Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Chairman and celebrated musician Kofi Kinaata graced the well organised tourney.

Great KOSA, Charity Stars Football Club, Desidero Football Academy, Kingdoko Babies Football Club, Dreams Babies and Attram De Visser Soccer Academy participated in the tournament.

From The Sports Desk