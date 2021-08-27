Jones Abu Alhassan Dies And Ghana Loses A Football Encyclopedia

Jones Alhassan Abu

On Saturday, August 4, 2021, the daily supply of my newspapers came to me earlier than usual at 6am in the morning, only to hit me with the death of Jones Alhassan Abu (passionately described by close friends as Ghana’s most addicted football connoisseur) and instantly, I lost appetite, which deprived me of my breakfast, changed my mood into sadness and messed me up for the rest of the day.

Alhassan Jones Abu, a vibrant activist, was football personified. In his everyday life, he waxed football, walked football and ate football, as indeed, football sat on top of all three other topical entities in which he was engaged, namely; the religion of Islam, the political party-NDC and Yendi traditional chieftaincy faction of the Andani Dynasty, in Dagbon.

A grown-up Jones Abu developed an unstoppable interest in the game of football to such an extent that his person and the game became frightfully inseparable and totally bound together in love.

This made him to become an avid spectator at matches, both domestic and international. Come to think of the fact that there were many FIFA championship finals which took place in Europe and other far-off countries that Abu Jones was willing and able to marshall resources to fly over to watch; if only to satisfy his heart’s desire? It is of some interest, however, to observe, from my point of view as a friend and a well-wisher, that Abu did not limit his interest in football solely for the pleasure it gave him but made business out of it from which he eked out a living.

Otherwise, how could anyone understand why he rejected his father’s offer to take over his ongoing business as a Contractor? He was into the player-selling agency as well as the player management enterprise; one of his proteges being the maestro Abedi Ayew Pele, at the time in his prime as a player.

Aside from this, he became one of the dominant figures at GFA Congresses, contributing fruitful ideas and interpreting FIFA statutes such as the complication in the Club Licensing System and other technical issues.

Abu’s life-style sported a ready-to-go personality, buoyed by a lot of confidence. Of course he was smart, clever, eloquent and knowledgeable. With an appreciable level of classroom education and a degree in English from the University of Ghana, Legon, he used his national service period to teach English Literature at the Tamale Secondary School together with his friend and classmate, the Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament.

Abu himself was taught English at the Secondary School level at TAMASCO by Alhaji Lepowura MND Jawula, who became his life-time bosom friend through football connection, when Jawula was a Director of the Real Tamale United (RTU) and Abu was the Accra Rep.

Lepowura, a Gonja was everything good to Abu, a Teacher, a Mentor, and an Inspirer. He now appears shattered, broken and emotionally defeated.

My friendship with Abu Jones dated many years back and football was the vehicle that conveyed the two of us into a tight relationship. Like me, he was a football historian with unmitigated commitment towards the application of the Laws, the Rules and the Statutes to be observed strictly by the clubs, players and supporters, through educational materials, publication of books and fact-sheets.

He helped me to launch my flagship book titled: “THE GAME OF FOOTBALL – LAWS YOU MUST KNOW”, published in September 2007, after writing a note of commendation to me. For many years, Abu and I sat on various Committees and Boards of the GFA, clothed in the gab of Accra Representatives of Real Tamale United and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, respectively.

We both served on the Executive Council (EXCO) being the governing body of the Football Association as well as the Boards of the Premier League (PLB) and the Division One League (DLB) at different tenureship. Other Committees included the Publicity Committee, which I chaired and the Welfare Committee, which he chaired.

One major organisation that benefited from Abu’s ‘tutorials’ in football organisation and management was the League Club’s own vigilante Union called OGLA, acronym of the Organisation of Ghana League Clubs Association.

This name, by Abu’s persuasive argument, was changed later to GHALCA, Ghana League Clubs Association, the former, he said, was a bit of a tongue-twister. That’s Abu and the nuts and bolts for you!

At the advent of Kurt Okraku’s administration, Jones Abu’s acclaimed niche secured him an appointment in the membership of the Management Committee of the Black Stars, our National team.

Abu’s unyielding services in the country’s football affairs took him to La Cote͂ d’Ivoire to assist Nanabenyin, his friend and the boss of the women’s team to handle Ghana’s assignment in the WAFU Zone B women football tournament featuring Hasaacas Ladies from the Western Region who became the champions.

He went, he assisted, he conquered; the mission duly accomplished, but was unable to come back home with the victorious team to enjoy the fruits of his labour. Death, man’s archenemy had snatched him away.

What a tragic end and what a loss to Ghana’s football, going forward!! May his wish to be with Allah in heavenly abode be granted.

By Frank Apeagyei