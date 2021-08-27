NR GWCL To Shutdown Temporary Over Bagre Dam Spillage

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited, (GWCL), in the Northern region, has announced that it will temporarily shut down its production to protect its equipment and installations due to the Bagre Dam spillage.

“We regret to announce for the information of the public and its cherished customers in the Tamale Metropolis and its environs that reference a communication received on the Spillage of the Bagre and Kompienga Dams, it may be compelled to Temporary Shut-Down Production for the Protection of its Equipment and Installations.”

According to GWCL management Standard Operating Procedure, the maximum feet of the Intake Dam should not exceed 36 feet but as at close of work, Thursday, August 26, 2021, the level of the In-take Dam stood at 31.50 feet even without the expected Bagre Dam spillage.

Management, therefore, wished to inform its cherished customers to understand that any operation beyond the maximum operating feet puts the Water Facility in jeopardy which could lead to the entire collapse of the already overstretched equipment and installations.

GWCL Management advises the public and consumers to store and conserve enough water during this period.

Meanwhile, GWCL has assured the public and its cherished customers that the water supply would continue once the river level is within its Standard Operating levels.

The Bagre dam valves opening is expected to begin between 27th and 30th August 2021.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale