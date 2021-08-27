Woman, Granddaughter Drown In River At Najong 1

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that two persons have drowned in a river in Najong 1 in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District of the North East Region on August 26, 2021.

A statement issued by the North East Regional NADMO Director, Alhassan John Kweku revealed that a woman, madam Badisomah Damyee in her early fifties and her granddaughter, one Priscilla Badisomah in an attempt to cross a river back to their home from the farm during a heavy downpour fell into the river.

The body of the deceased woman has been retrieved by the rescue team.

However, the body of the granddaughter is yet to be found as the rescue team continue their search.

FROM Eric Kombat, Najong 1