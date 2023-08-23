Lilwin To Run For MP In Afigya Kwabere South

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lilwin has announced his decision to run for the Ashanti Region’s Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat.

According to him, several demands from traditional, prominent, and opinion leaders as well as the general public influenced his choice.

Lilwin who disclosed this in an interview with Okay FM in Accra, said that he would run as an Independent candidate.

“Last year, around October, I found myself in a situation where a number of elders approached me. According to them, they had already convened to discuss the possibility of me becoming their MP, but as an independent candidate. They assured me of their commitment to ensure my victory in the election,” he said.

“More recently, their concern was intensified due to my latest movie, ‘Mr. President.’ They came for a copy of the movie and after watching it, they came and informed me that no matter what they have spoken with my mother, my uncle Wofa Atta, and a lot of my family members that, I have to become an MP.”

He stressed that by running as an independent candidate, they believe he can bridge the gap and maintain his status as a public celebrity without polarizing his supporters.

“My initial response was that I wasn’t interested, yet they still kept pressurising me to contest as the independent candidate, that way I do not divide my fans be they NPP, NDC, or CPP supporters.

“They also said that I will be provided with an English language tutor so that I can speak better and express myself.

“In our region, many of the youth face hardships stemming from drug and alcohol issues. So, I think if I come, I will focus on jobs… because there are no jobs, they are engaging in all kinds of deviant behaviors,” he said.