Serena Williams, Husband Welcome Second Girl

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian.

Proud father Ohanian shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, along with photos of the happy family. “I’m grateful to report our house is teeming with love: a happy and healthy newborn girl and happy and healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” he wrote.

Ohanian also expressed gratitude towards the medical staff who assisted during the delivery.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, gave birth to their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. Congratulations, Serena and Alexis!