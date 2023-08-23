Selly Galley Welcomes Twins After 8 Years Of Marriage

Actress and TV host, Selly Galley has reportedly welcomed a set of twins after 8 years of marriage.

The actress has been married to Ghanaian musician, Praye Tietia since 2015 and they have since not had a child of their own.

At a point, Selly was trolled for not having a child of her own.

But indications are that she now has a set of twins.

The good news was captured in a Snapchat gossip by blogger Sel The Bomb, who shared that the couple became parents to twins a few weeks ago in the United States.

“After 8 years of marriage, Praye Tietia and actress Selley Galley have welcomed their first children together. Sel The Bomb has been reliably informed that the wife of the musician welcomed twins a few weeks ago in the U.S.,” the blogger alleged.

Meanwhile, the couple are yet to confirm the report.