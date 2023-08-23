Rebirth Travel and Tours wins Excellence in Travel and Tourism at the Western Regional Business Awards

Rebirth Travel and Tours on 4th August, 2023 crowned excellence in Travel and Tourism of the Year by the Western Regional Business Awards which was held at Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel, Takoradi.

The award is in recognition of Rebirth Travel and Tours excellent performance within the travel and tourism fraternity by providing high quality travel and tourism services in the region and in the country at large .

The founder and CEO of Rebirth Travel and Tours , Mr Michael Asiedu received the award presented by Hon. Joseph Cudjoe ( Minister for Public Enterprise & also the MP for Efia Constituency)

Speaking to the media, after receiving the prestigious award, Mr Michael Asiedu said he is so overwhelmed with this great achievement. He dedicated the award to everyone who supports the vision including his able staff members and his cherished clients.

The Western Regional Business Awards seeks to celebrate achievements, innovation and brilliance within the environment of the Western Region of Ghana.

The Award is the benchmark of excellence for Company performance despite the recurring challenges. The benchmark for Company performance is based on some key performance indicators to derive the standard of excellence.

The award is organized by Star Ghana in collaboration with Western Regional Coordinating Council with supporters including the Ghana Standard Authority( GSA), Environmental Protection Agency’s ( EPA), Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Export Promotion Authority ( GEPA) & Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.