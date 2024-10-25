‘Link LEAP To Essential Services’

Media personalities in a discussion with Pauliina Sarvilahti and Mariana Madeira

UNICEF Ghana Chief of Social Policy and Inclusion, Pauliina Sarvilahti, has advocated for the enhancement of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to reach more vulnerable people.

She said LEAP should be linked to other policies that provide essential services, such as healthcare to further enhance poverty reduction efforts in the country.

Ms. Sarvilahti stressed that improvements were necessary to meet the approaching Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets.

She urged the government to increase the value of LEAP payments to 20% of household consumption, ensure timely payments to beneficiaries, and target the right people to help them plan effectively and use the funds judiciously.

She made the call at the UNICEF Ghana media engagement on child poverty in collaboration with the Embassy of Brazil, a strategic partner for UNICEF in the Global Alliance Against Hunger.

The meeting also discussed Brazil’s role in the G20’s Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, emphasising its voluntary nature and UNICEF’s involvement.

Ghana’s multi-dimensional child poverty index was detailed, highlighting that 73% of children face deprivations in at least three of eight dimensions, according to data from UNICEF. Additionally, approximately 28 % of children in Ghana are classified as monetarily poor.

Social Protection Specialist, Christiana Gbedemah, stated that the LEAP program had alleviated pressure and burdens on families.

However, she noted that despite the substantial benefits for families and households, gaps in the implementation process remained.

She said stakeholders were working towards the recertification process for poverty alleviation programmes, noting the need for dynamic enrollment and better targeting.

Brazilian Ambassador to Ghana, Mariana Madeira, explore how Ghana can become part of the ‘Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty’ initiated by Brazil.

She underscored the importance of collective action to combat hunger and poverty, noting that the deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was fast approaching.

Sharing Brazil’s experience, she said that the country had successfully implemented cash transfer programmes like LEAP in its social intervention initiatives.

She underscored the importance of evidence-based advocacy to secure funding and political support to eradicate poverty and hunger.

A Daily Guide Report