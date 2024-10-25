Man Kills Stepdaughter In Bia District

The late Mary Josontey

A 44-year-old man whose name was given as Kwame Dagarti, has allegedly killed his 20-year old stepdaughter, Mary Josontey.

The stepfather purportedly committed the alleged crime last Tuesday in his farm at Sefwi Kankakrom near Yamatwa in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

A resident, Isaac Oduro, explained that the mother of the deceased asked her daughter to send food to her stepfather at his farm.

He said after several hours, the daughter did not return and when the stepfather was called, he indicated that he had given the daughter some work to do at the farm.

“However, the way and manner Kwame Dagarti answered the question made the woman become suspicious. The woman then asked her son to go to the farm to confirm whether her sister had indeed been given a job to do on the farm,” he added.

The resident, Isaac Oduro narrated that upon reaching the farm, the deceased’s brother saw some blood around and later saw his sister killed and covered with leaves at a corner of the farm but Kwame Dagarti was not around.

The deceased’s brother quickly went home and informed the family.

Kwame Dagarti, who was then in his room, took in an alleged poisonous substance to try to kill himself but did not suceed.

The deceased’s brother later reported the case to the police at Sefwi Yamatwa following which the police went to the scene and took the body to Sefwi Essam government hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The stepfather who complained of serious stomachache after taking in the alleged poisonous substance is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi