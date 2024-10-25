Okere To Benefit From CPP Devt Programme

Kwadwo Afari-Yeboah

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Okere, Joseph Kwadwo Afari-Yeboah, has outlined a comprehensive industrial policy in the Party’s manifesto.

Speaking to the people of Okere, he intimated that much work has been advanced towards actualisation of the agro-industry and development programme.

He said the research and policy team of which he is part of has taken the time to learn new and modern trends from other countries.

He cited the Eastern Cape development programme in South Africa as such agro-industry base economic module that provides jobs for the local people, innovations and industrial transformation.

He said the programme develops the capacity of the local people to take advantage of the African and global market through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Mr. Afari-Yeboah reiterated that already, most local farmers in Okere and its surrounding communities are into cassava and oil palm production and will benefit hugely in the Agro-sure programme of the CPP.

He said beside the food derivatives, one such key commodity that can be derived from the cassava production and value chain is ethanol, which the country imports more than 90% for its industry.

Currently only the Volta area and Afram plains have received such attention for the cassava-ethanol industry, he said.

He promised to demonstrate his commitment towards this initiative even before the election by introducing the “Nkrumah Adwuma” cooperative support for local farmers.

Okere has a voter population of over 38,000, most of whom are farmers and the youth.

He acknowledged the improvement in the road network and electricity expansion to most communities in the constituency but added that Okere needs a new dimension for socio-economic transformation to a make a difference in the lives of its people.

“Beside Agriculture, Okere equally has such potential in the eco-tourism development industry with such natural landscape and waterfalls such as in Boti and Asenema.

“The Safari Valley eco-tourism in Adukrom is a testament of the good Okere can offer from nature to humanity,” he added.

A Daily Guide Report