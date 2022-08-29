Lion Kills Intruder At Accra Zoo

A middle age man has been killed by a lion after intruding into the lions den Sunday afternoon.

The man was said to have jumped the fence of the Zoo to get ingress for unknown reason when he was attacked and killed by a lion.

Guards at the zoo found the lifeless body of the man in the den when they went to feed the lions.

A press statement issued by the Forestry Commission on Sunday August 28, 2022 said the incident occurred at about 12:30 pm.

It said the intruder died from the injuries sustained and the body conveyed to the morgue for preservation.

It continued that the Accra Zoo authorities successfully coaxed the lions into a secured hold and invited the Achimota Police to convey the body and commence investigations.

The Commission said in the statement that the lion, the lioness and the two cubs remained secured in their enclosure at the Zoo.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owuso Bio and the Chief Executive Offficer (CEO) of Forestry Commission have visited the scene and the zoo to ensure all the facilities remained secure.

The Accra Zooo is located in the capital city of the counyry. It is some few kilometers hidden in the Achimota Forest. The zoo has many animals such as; lions, monkeys among others.

By Vincent Kubi