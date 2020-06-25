Liverpool End 3-Decade Wait For Premier League Title

Liverpool have ended their three-decade old wait for the Premier League title.

Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Manchester City on Thursday night, June 25, saw Liverpool win the title for the first time in 30 years, with 23 points difference.

It is their 19th top-flight title. Despite seven games remaining in the Premier League, Liverpool are officially the champions, taking over from last season’s Champions, Manchester City.

Pulisic and Willian goals secured the crucial win for Chelsea against Man City on the night.

It looked all lost for Liverpool fans when Kevin De Bruyne scored a free kick, which saw City leveled with the Blues in an enthralling second half football before Fernandinho caused a penalty and sent off, with Willian scoring from the spot in the dying minutes of the game.

By Melvin Tarlue