Mahama Rejects Supreme Court Ruling On Voter’s Register

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has rejected the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Compilation of the new voter’s register.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress is disappointed in the court’s ruling made on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision earlier today held that the EC in “exercising their discretion in the discharge of their constitutional mandate in cleaning the voters register should be deemed as authorized to be acting within the law and regulations therein, and cannot be faulted even if it is considered that there is a more efficient mode or method available.”

The court reiterated its decision in Abu Ramadan (No.2) in which it held that the Electoral Commission “in performing their mandate under Article 45 of the Constitution 1992 cannot be compelled to act in a particular manner unless there is clear evidence that they acted unconstitutionally.”

In view of the court’s judgement, the EC is calling on stakeholders to “hold themselves in readiness for the voters registration exercise”.

Our legal teams are examining the decision even as we await the full reasoning behind this decision, Mahama said on Thursday night in an address streamed live on his official Facebook page.

He accused the NPP government of manipulating the Electoral Commission to exclude eligible voters from voting in the 2020 elections.

He lambasted the EC for engaging in this “diabolic agenda.”

He stated that the NDC believes in inclusive democracy as opposed to the NPP’s “exclusive democracy.”

According to him, from the onset of the debate on the new voter’s register, it was obvious that “inclusive democracy was not going to get a hearing.”

By Melvin Tarlue