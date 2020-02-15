Liverpool Fans Paint Accra Red Today

FLASHBACK: Ampofo Ankrah leading the fans in last year’s edition

The biggest gathering of Liverpool fans in the country could be witnessed as hundreds are expected to converge in Dzorwulu, Accra today.



Liverpool supporters drawn from various regions of the country are excited at the prospect of taking over Ghana’s capital a day after Valentine’s Day in the name of love.



Under their global theme of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, supporters’ groups have been raising funds towards the mega charity walk and other related events.



The activities lined up include a five kilometre walk within Dzorwulu, which would be climaxed with a donation to the Dzorwulu Special School before the fun games.



There will also be a football match between fans and other recognized Liverpool supporters’ groups at the Dzorwulu Astro turf.



Coordinator of the event, Bassem, has explained that the gathering is aimed at promoting unity among the fans.

“First and foremost, it is a charity event that lives up to the club’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” creed which underscores the essence of loyalty, unyielding support, selflessness and sacrificing for one another,” he said.



Some well known and active Ghanaian supporters of Liverpool who are expected to grace the occasion include deputy attorney general Godfred Dame, football administrator and TV host Randy Abbey, lecturer and veteran Sports journalist Karl Tufuor, Kwame Baah Nuakoh of GNPC, Peace FM’s Breakfast Show legend Kwame Sefa Kaye, beach soccer president and ace sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.



Corporate bodies supporting the event include Imexco Ghana Ltd, Ashfoam, Bel-Aqua, Vixies Delicacies, Bonita and One Ghana Events.

From The Sports Desk



