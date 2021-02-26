Liverpool Goalkeeper’s Father Drowns

Alisson Becker and his father, Jose Becker

The father of Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil on Wednesday, local police said.

Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property near the town of Rincao do Inferno and was declared missing around 5:00 pm local time on Wednesday.

The Fire Department of Cacapava do Sul sent a team to assist in the search, and it located the body at 11:59 pm, authorities told ESPN Brazil. No foul play was suspected.

Alisson joined Liverpool in 2018 from Roma and was voted FIFA Best Men’s Goalkeeper in 2019. His younger brother, Muriel is a goalkeeper for Brazilian side Fluminense.

Internacional, whom both brothers played for, tweeted their condolences.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker’s death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers, Alisson and Muriel,” the club said.

Liverpool are next scheduled to play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.