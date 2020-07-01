‘Liverpool Guard Of Honour Nonsense’

Danny Murphy

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has said it is “nonsense” for Manchester City to give the newly crowned Premier League champions a guard of honour.

Liverpool secured their first league title in 30 years last week and City boss Pep Guardiola said his players will pay tribute to them when the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow.

The guard of honour has been a tradition in the league for many years but Murphy is opposed to the idea and said “it doesn’t mean anything.

“I think it’s a load of nonsense,” he told UK radio station TalkSport. “I don’t know where it started and why it started, I would feel uncomfortable doing it.

“I’d do it because you have to do it, but I wouldn’t want to do it, because it’s not done with sincerity.

“If I was a Liverpool player and [Manchester] United won the league, you know they’re better than you, you respect that and you’re trying your best to be like them, so they know you respect them.

“The fans don’t want you to do it, the players don’t really want to do it, it’s all for effect and it doesn’t mean anything.”