‘Liverpool Is Like A Machine’

Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has likened runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool to “a machine” and expressed his awe at their ability to keep winning under pressure.

Speaking with BBC Sport after launching his charity Inspired by Kylian Mbappe, the 21-year-old marvelled at the Reds’ run of form that has put them 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe said. “They are like a machine, they have found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again.’

“They have lost zero games. When you watch you think everything is easy but that is not easy. The guys are focused‒ they play games every three days and they win, win, win.”

Despite opponents being able to identify ways to cause Liverpool problems, Mbappe is impressed with the way Klopp’s men find the strength to keep pushing on.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again,” the France international said. “It is a very good team with a very good manager, though.”

Mbappe has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid but asked about a potential future switch, he said it was not the time to discuss his future.

“Everyone talks about it,” he said. “When I was young, I talked about it too, but now I am a player and I know it is not the moment.

“We are in January. It is the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it is not good for PSG.

“Now I am with PSG and I am 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it is not good to talk about [my future].”

Mbappe is putting PSG first because of the confidence they showed in him when signing him from Monaco back in the summer of 2017 and turning him into an established star name but suggested he will make a decision on his future in the coming months.

“I think about the club because the club helped me,” Mbappe said. “I came here at 18. I was a talent, but I was not a superstar. Now I am a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.