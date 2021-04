The Technical Controller at Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), William Amuna has indicated that there will be power cuts in some parts of Accra for a week in the month of May.

He said the Aboadze –Tema- Volta Transmission Lines will go off for a week, between the 10th and 17th of May to allow work to be completed on the lines.

Areas to be affected include Mallam, Kaneshie and Dansoman.

Mr. Amuna said this during a visit to the Pokuase Bulk Supply point in Accra.