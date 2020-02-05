Lobosco Keep Fit Clocks 20

Some members of Lobosco Keep Fit Club

The Lobosco Keep Fit Club celebrated its 20th anniversary over the weekend with a special workout.

For the past two decades, the club has offered fitness training to groups and individuals from suburbs like Nima, Mamobi, New Town and Roman Ridge.

The founder of Lobosco Keep Fit Club, Fred Brown Lobos, called on Ghanaians to train at least 10 minutes a day at home or walk for one kilometre.

Lobosco also provides training to vulnerable girls so they can stand on their feet against unscrupulous men who want to take advantage of them.

He stated that low interest in community exercise explains why there is growing trend of blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, asthma and sexual weaknesses in recent years.

As a result, he called on private and public institutions to initiate training programmes for their workers.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder believes that commitment to fitness training would avert all forms of health challenges.

“I am, therefore, appealing to the public to freely join Lobosco daily training session at 8:00pm at Hilltop Hotel, near Accra Girls’ High School and every Saturday and Sunday morning at Kawokudi Cultural Centre,” he said.

From The Sports Desk