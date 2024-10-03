Local Companies Build Chemical Blending Facility

Portion of the facility

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured that the government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He has, therefore, encouraged businesses and other private sector actors to seize the opportunities that exist in the region and across the country to invest.

The Regional Minister was speaking at the official commissioning of a chemical blending and storage facility for the extractive industry at Kejebil in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The 15 tonne-capacity facility was built by 2EN Chemicals Limited, a company established by two Ghanaian businesses – Eco Natural Resources Limited and Ensol Energy Ghana Limited.

The facility, with its cutting-edge infrastructure, will undoubtedly enhance the capabilities of various sectors reliant on chemical inputs.

The Regional Minister mentioned that the initiative aligned perfectly with the government’s commitment to advancing industrial development in Ghana.

He said, “This is a significant step in promoting economic growth, self-reliance, and value addition in Ghana’s industrial sector.”

He added that the collaboration between the two companies to establish the facility demonstrated how strategic partnerships could enhance the industrial landscape of the nation.

The Regional Minister said the facility would serve as a critical asset in driving toward in-country value addition.

He added that through such strategic investments, the region could build robust local industries that will not only meet domestic needs but also position Ghana as a key player in the regional and global supply chain.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Commission, Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr, expressed the Commission’s preparedness to support and nurture the company to grow.

Kofi Yalley, CEO of Ensol Energy said, “What we have done is a bold step, the goal is to go beyond Ghana and contribute to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the country.”

Director Eco Natural Resources, Ebenezer Kwaw, added that the facility will address the need of the evolving industry and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi