Hold Your Peace, Nananom Will Fight Galamsey – Chief

The Chief of Hemang Afransie in the Amenfi East Constituency of the Western Region, Nana Afonteng II, says it is worrying that some people continue to misconstrue small-scale mining to mean illegal mining.

He stressed that illegal mining, also called galamsey and small-scale mining are not the same.

While commending the current government for the various initiatives to fight illegal mining activities, the chief called on the president to hold his peace and allow chiefs to be at the forefront of the fight.

He was speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement with the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at Wassa Akropong as part of the Vice President’s campaign tour of the region.

He told the Vice President that “On the galamsey fight, I want you to be patient and hold your peace because the chiefs in the Amenfi areas have resolved to assist the government deal with the menace.

“The fight against galamsey should not be politicised. All of us must come together irrespective of one’s political affiliation to undertake the fight.

“But because the chiefs are closer to the various mining sites, they know those engaged in small-scale mining and those doing galamsey,” he added.

He said he foresees victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December elections.

According to him, the ruling NPP will assume governance again and secure majority seats in the next legislative assembly in the December general election.

“The Lord will help you cross the red sea successfully. The NPP will break the eight-year election cycle jinx and Dr. Bawumia will emerge victorious with 53 per cent of the total votes cast,” he said.

He pointed out that the current government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy is a game changer and called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the ruling party, come December 7 if they want the continuation of the policy.

He said but for the Free SHS policy, most of the youth in the Amenfi area would not have had the opportunity to go to SHS.

The chief pointed out that looking at the achievements of Dr. Bawumia as a vice president and the numerous initiatives he intended to implement when elected as president, the NPP’s flagbearer would be the next president of Ghana.

He mentioned some of Dr. Bawumia’s policies to be implemented for chiefs as amendment of the Chieftaincy Act to give more powers to chiefs.

“Dr. Bawumia says he will not only empower chiefs legally, but he will also financially resource us to enable chiefs to operate effectively.

“He has promised to pay living allowance to chiefs and queen mothers,” he added.

He was optimistic that the NPP’s candidate in the area, Ernest Frimpong, will be the next Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi East.

He then appealed to government to help construct some deplorable roads in the Amenfi East Constituency.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Wassa Akropong