Christians, Muslims Back EC In K’si

The Christian and Muslim leaders marching in Kumasi

THE COALITION of Religious Clergymen has stated their trust in the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a free, fair and credible election on December 7.

Made up of both Christians and Muslims in Kumasi, the group has, therefore, admonished all the stakeholders in the elections to wholeheartedly support the EC to deliver.

They made the call when they defied a heavy downpour on Tuesday as they marched through some selected streets in Kumasi to openly showcase their support for the EC.

Holding miniature Ghana flags, members of the Coalition of Religious Clergymen were heard shouting about the need for the citizenry to contribute to make the polls peaceful.

Rev. Dr. Enoch Kwabena Nketia, the convener of the Coalition, in his address, said his group has firm belief in the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

He said, “We declare publicly of our trust in the EC’s ability to execute its mandate without fear or favour. We stand firmly behind the EC and we urge all stakeholders to do same.

“We state clearly and without ambiguity that, there should be no room for panic; the EC with its experience can conduct a credible, free and fair national elections.”

The EC, according to Rev. Dr. Nketia, has since the inception of the 1992 Constitution, conducted several free and fair elections, stressing that the trend will continue.

“We know that the EC has the experience and the ability to deliver a free, fair, and transparent election,” he said, warning all stakeholders not to interfere with the EC’s work.

“We call on political parties and other stakeholders, including the media and civil society organisations to support the EC to deliver without interference,” Rev. Dr. Nketia said.

He particularly advised media practitioners and organisations to always uphold the principles of neutrality and objectivity before, and during the general election.

According to Rev. Dr. Nketia, the media should not be used as a medium to create tension, stressing the need for journalists to contribute to peaceful polls.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi