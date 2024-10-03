Lebanon Ambassador to Ghana Launches Universal Village

The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) and the Chamber of Real Estate (CRE) proudly announced Universal Village which was launched by the Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana and dean of the diplomatic corps, H.E Maher Kheir, Dr. Mark Nii Akwei Ankrah, social housing and regeneration consultant, among a host of traditional leaders.

This pioneering social housing project aims to provide affordable and sustainable housing solutions for the Ghanaian people. The initiative was unveiled at the CIR Summit 2024, a gathering of industry leaders, experts and partner organizations as a strategic solution to the housing deficit challenges.

Universal Village is a comprehensive project that will deliver a range of housing options, with a focus on studio / single-room houses to shore up the numbers of those living in unauthorized structures (kiosks, containers and wooden structures) in our urban areas, whose activities greatly impact the sanitation of our environment negatively. The project will also boast of one-bedroom and two-bedroom houses for low-income earners, all at very affordable rental rates. The CIR and CRE envision developing 100,000 homes through this initiative, to be located in various locations across the country. This social housing scheme will feature modern amenities, green spaces, commercial centers and community facilities i.e. educational and vocational blocks, lorry stations, religious structures, etc.

Over the years, the government’s policies on housing in Ghana have predominantly been limited to government workers with less attention on the need to provide sustainable social housing to the populace. Statistics haven’t been favourable on the social side, with more and more people being affected by the growing housing deficit. The establishment of the State Housing Company was basically to provide housing, but this has been geared towards employees within the government sector. To a large extent, no recognized institution is set up to provide the same for the public, hence the need to initiate one. Universal Village was launched to help bridge the gap, ensuring that citizens can live in decent homes as a step to bettering their lives.

“We believe that everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to call home,” said Dr. Mark Ankrah. ” The launch of Universal Village is a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and our belief in the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors.”

The project is possible through a partnership between the CIR, the CRE, individuals and partner organizations. Funding for the initiative will come from advocacy groups, International Development partners, NGOs, private-sector investments, individuals and other innovative financing mechanisms.

“The launch of Universal Village marks a significant milestone in our efforts to address the housing challenges facing Ghana,” said the spokesperson of the Chartered Institute of Realtors and the Chamber of Real Estate on the day. “We are confident that this project will set a new standard for social housing development in the country.”

Universal Village is expected to positively impact the local economy by creating jobs in the construction sector and related industries. The project will also contribute to sustainable urban development by providing much-needed housing in a growing city.