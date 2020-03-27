Lockdown Starts Sunday Midnight

Information reaching DGN online indicates President Akufo-Addo might have settled on partial lockdown of some part of the country to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Sources at the Presidency, Jubilee House said the details of the lockout will be spelt out during tonight nationwide address by the President at 9pm.

The areas to be affected are Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi where cases of the COVID-19 had been recorded.

According to the sources a meeting finalizing the lockdown was held this afternoon at the Jubilee House where key ministers overseeing the exercise attended.

The selective lockdown takes off at midnight Sunday for two weeks.

Residents of the affected areas have two days- Saturday and Sunday to stock up food items ahead of the declaration.

The action, the sources said was settled on following the disturbing spread of the deadly virus especially among arrivals and gradually spreading to communities.

So far four people are said to have died of the disease and 136 confirmed cases recorded.

The police have already mapped out strategies to curtail movements in the affected areas.

By Melvin Tarlue