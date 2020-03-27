COVID-19 Cases Reach 137 In Ghana

Ghana has confirmed another positive case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) among the local population bringing the case count to 137.

The country has also recorded another death increasing the number of deaths to four.

“All the four (4) deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions, the GHS said.

Another individual has recovered according to the outbreak response management update website.

The remaining 53 patients are responding to treatment, according to the GHS.

“Fifty-three (53) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation” the health authorities added.

The number of confirmed cases in mandatory quarantine still stands at 78.

All those cases are responding to treatment.

Greater proportion of those on treatment with mild symptoms are awaiting repeat of their laboratory tests to inform decision to discharge them.

Majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from other affected countries.

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 1,006 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

Out of these, two hundred and four (204) have completed the 14 days mandatory follow up.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri