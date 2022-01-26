Logos Hope Returns To Ghana

The Largest Floating Book Fair, Logos Hope has berthed at the Port of Tema, on its third visit to the shores of Ghana.

The Logos Hope is opened 1pm-6pm of everyday until the 28thday of February, except on Mondays.

At a fee of GHC8, the public can visit the Port of Tema to purchase the variety of literature, ranging from education, children, and Christian on board the Logos Hope.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Director of Logos Hope, Randy Grebe, indicated that the book fair symbolizes a beacon of love and hope for all people around the world.

He encouraged the public to not miss the chance to experience the Logos Hope.

“People from all walks of life like different books. We have educational books, story books, self help books, so we are inviting you. We have thousands of titles for every age.”

The Logos Hope houses 300 crewmembers from 60 different nationalities and has visited more than 100 countries worldwide.

The 132-meter-wide passenger ship was previously in Ghana in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

The literature-driven outreach service has however been to Ghana 17 times over 45 years.