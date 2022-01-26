Melcom Launches 2022 Nationwide Blood Donation Exercise

Melcom Group of Companies has launched a nationwide blood donation exercise as part of the first anniversary of the passing of the Group Chairman, Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandai.

The day’s exercise forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Initiative for the year 2022 in memory of the Group Charman which was done by the Melcom Care Foundation in collaboration with the National Blood Service to secure more blood to stock the National Blood Bank.

The initiative seeks to assist the healthcare delivery system and reduce loss of lives as a result of blood shortage.

Recently, the company, as part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility programme secured 1,542 pints of blood for the blood bank.

Launching the 2022 Blood Donation Campaign in its Tema Shop, Director of Communications for Melcom Group of Companies, Godwin Avenorgbo, indicated that expectations for this year’s donations were high considering the fact that they have increased the bleeding venues from 22 to over 25 across all regions of Ghana.

He continued that the exercise was being organized to support the growth of the economy in Ghana as well as build a positive attitude to growing and supporting business.

Mr. Avenorgbo assured customers and Ghanaians of adequate stocks at Melcom.

“In view of the unfortunate development which resulted in loss of lives and severe injuries to residents of Apiate in the Western Region, we appeal to Ghanaians everywhere to participate actively in this blood donation exercise for the good of the victims and others who require blood transfusion as a last resort to save their lives.

“I therefore take the opportunity to appeal to all well meaning Ghanaians and foreign residents to make themselves available at a selected Melcom Shop nearest to your place of work or residence to contribute your quota of a pint of blood to save the life of someone in urgent need of blood,” he said.

Mr. Avenorgbo hinted that the company will be embarking on some projects as part of the anniversary, mentioning that “As a result of the fact that Mr. Khubchandai showed keen interest in and supported girl child education, the Melcom Care Foundation will offer support to the NGO Touching the lives of Girls Foundation in their Menstrual Hygiene Education outreach programmme this year.

“We will support the Award Schemes of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ).

“In addition of these regularise sponsorship, we will continue to lend a hand to the Accra City Police Project meant to enhance performance by our men and women in uniform,” he added.

An official of National Blood Bank encouraged the public to make it a point to help in donating blood to save lives.

The official implored Ghanaians learn to volunteer by donating blood as done in some African countries.

By Vincent Kubi