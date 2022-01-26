KBTH Begins Surgical Block Renovation

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has begun renovation works on its six-story surgical block to restore the structure to decency.

The project, being undertaken with internally generated funds amounting to GHc500,000, would see the restoration of all cracks, removal of deteriorated metals and their replacement, painting of the external structure, and the fixing of new mosquito nets.

A new concrete structure would also be cast to serve as a shield for the surgical block when it rains.

Chief Executive officer (CEO) KBTH, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, said the renovation works is in line with the vision of the hospital to become a centre of excellence not only in works but also in infrastructure.

“The hospital management believes strongly that the institution should be excellent in every regard and have the right ambience to instill confidence in patients,” he said.

Dr. Ampomah noted that a lot of the hospital’s infrastructure is old and needs renovation adding, “we also need to add some new ones as we are having new technology and new diseases emerging.”

Other Infrastructure Development

Dr. Ampomah further listed other major ongoing projects at the hospital.

“The Urology Centre of Excellence is being constructed, the psychiatry department is undergoing expansion, the fevers unit is undergoing major renovation, the gas plant is being established, and the diabetes center is undergoing a major renovation,” he said.

He said the hospital management is also working towards improving the work environment for both staff and patients.

“We want to make sure that when we talk about quality healthcare it has got meaning. We are also looking at our internal process to ensure efficiency,” he indicated.

He noted that the huge infrastructure investment in KBTH also falls in line with the vision of President Akufo-Addo to make Ghana a medical tourist center and called for the support of the public.

Dr. Frederick Kwarteng, chair of the committee tasked to oversee the works said project proves the determination of management to change the scenario by writing a new story and ensuring measures are in place to restore the surgical and maternity tower blocks to its glory.

Project Manager of Katalon Ghana Limited, Francis Sorkpah said per the scope of work, the project would be finished within three months.

“So, we are hoping that by the end of April the project would be handed over to the hospital management,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri